X96 I.P.O. | April 30, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Imagine Dragons “Thunder”
- Fall Out Boy “Young and Menace”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “So Close”
- Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
- Phoenix “J-Boy”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Blink 183 “6-8”
- Sir Sly “High”
- Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
- Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”
- K. Flay “High Enough”
- Haim “Right Now”
