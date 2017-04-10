Life

X96 I.P.O. | April 9, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Electric Guest “Back For Me”
  • Tash Sultara “Jungle”
  • Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
  • Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
  • Depeche Mode “Fail”
  • Sir Sly “High”
  • Future Islands “Ran”
  • 888 “Older Now”
  • Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonley Place”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
  • Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
  • Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “Sexual Tension”
  • Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”
  • LP “Lost On You”

