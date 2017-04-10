X96 I.P.O. | April 9, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Electric Guest “Back For Me”
- Tash Sultara “Jungle”
- Dan Auerbach “Shine On Me”
- Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
- Depeche Mode “Fail”
- Sir Sly “High”
- Future Islands “Ran”
- 888 “Older Now”
- Blink-182 “Home is Such a Lonley Place”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Alt-J “In Cold Blood”
- Gorillaz “We Got the Power”
- Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “Sexual Tension”
- Bleachers “Don’t Take the Money”
- LP “Lost On You”
