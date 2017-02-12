X96 I.P.O. | February 12, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Sundara Karma “She Said”
- Ruby Empress “Escapeism Deluxe”
- The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
- Bastille “Blame”
- MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
- Kings of Leon “Reverend”
- Bush “Mad Love”
- Alexander F. “Call Me Pretty”
- Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “Sexual Tension”
- Electric Guest “Back For Me”
- Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be)”
- Lolo “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”
- STRFKR “Never Ever”
Crack yourself a Tab and hit play!
