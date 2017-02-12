Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 12, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Sundara Karma “She Said”
  • Ruby Empress “Escapeism Deluxe”
  • The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
  • Bastille “Blame”
  • MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
  • Kings of Leon “Reverend”
  • Bush “Mad Love”
  • Alexander F. “Call Me Pretty”
  • Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “Sexual Tension”
  • Electric Guest “Back For Me”
  • Clap Your Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be)”
  • Lolo “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”
  • STRFKR “Never Ever”

Crack yourself a Tab and hit play!

