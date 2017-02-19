X96 I.P.O. | February 19, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Incubus “Nimble Bastard”
- Mew “85 Videos”
- All Time Low “Dirty Laundry”
- MisterWives “Machine”
- Papa Roach “Help”
- Electric Guest “Dear to Me”
- Blaenavon “Orthodox Man”
- Linkin Park feat. Kiiara “Heavy”
- The xx “I Dare You”
- The xx “On Hold”
- Bush “Mad Love”
- MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
- Cold War Kids “Love Is Mystical”
Crack yourself a Dark Crystal Pepsi and hit play!
