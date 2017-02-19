Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 19, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Incubus “Nimble Bastard”
  • Mew “85 Videos”
  • All Time Low “Dirty Laundry”
  • MisterWives “Machine”
  • Papa Roach “Help”
  • Electric Guest “Dear to Me”
  • Blaenavon “Orthodox Man”
  • Linkin Park feat. Kiiara “Heavy”
  • The xx “I Dare You”
  • The xx “On Hold”
  • Bush “Mad Love”
  • MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
  • Cold War Kids “Love Is Mystical”

Crack yourself a Dark Crystal Pepsi and hit play!

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top