X96 I.P.O. | February 21, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- AJR “Way Less Sad”
- Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
- 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
- Leethan “New Life”
- LILHUDDY “The Eulogy of You and Me”
- Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
- The Strumbellas “Greatest Enemy”
- Clario “Sofia”
- Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
- Vance Joy featuring Marshmello and Benny Blanco “You”
- Tiarra Girls “Can’t Stop the World”
- Mod Sun featuring Avril Lavigne “Flames”
- Royal Blood “Typhoons”
