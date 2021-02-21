Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 21, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offereing : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • AJR “Way Less Sad”
  • Death From Above 1979 “One + One”
  • 3OH!3 “I’m So Sad”
  • Leethan “New Life”
  • LILHUDDY “The Eulogy of You and Me”
  • Des Rocs “This is Our Life”
  • The Strumbellas “Greatest Enemy”
  • Clario “Sofia”
  • Poolside featuring DRAMA “I Feel High”
  • Vance Joy featuring Marshmello and Benny Blanco “You”
  • Tiarra Girls “Can’t Stop the World”
  • Mod Sun featuring Avril Lavigne “Flames”
  • Royal Blood “Typhoons”

