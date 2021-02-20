X96 & The CW’s Superman & Lois | Week 1!

It’s a bird, it’s a plane…it’s the two-hour premiere event of Superman & Lois on The CW Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00 PM on Utah’s CW!

To celebrate, Listen to Radio From Hell all week to win a $100 Cash Card from Utah’s CW30!

Contest Rules: From February 20th– March 3rd, 2021, KXRK will giveaway (6) $100 Cash Cards to contest entrants selected at random on via the X96 Telephone Line who answer the Superman and Lois Trivia Question correctly. Prize Provided By: Merry Media Prize Value: $100 Each. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.