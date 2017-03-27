Life

X96 I.P.O. | March 26, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • K. Flay “High Enough”
  • Bastille “Blame”
  • Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
  • 311 “Too Much To Think”
  • Milky Chance “Cocoon”
  • Cold War Kids “Love Is Mystical”
  • Missio “Middle Fingers”
  • Papa Roach “Help”
  • The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
  • The Shins “Name For You”
  • The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
  • Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
  • Rag N Bone Man “Human”
  • Mondo Cozmo “Shine”

Related Items:

