X96 I.P.O. | March 26, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- K. Flay “High Enough”
- Bastille “Blame”
- Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”
- 311 “Too Much To Think”
- Milky Chance “Cocoon”
- Cold War Kids “Love Is Mystical”
- Missio “Middle Fingers”
- Papa Roach “Help”
- The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”
- The Shins “Name For You”
- The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
- Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
- Rag N Bone Man “Human”
- Mondo Cozmo “Shine”
