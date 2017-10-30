Life

X96 I.P.O. | October 29, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
  • Weezer “Happy Hour”
  • Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
  • Awolnation “Passion”
  • Portugal. the Man “Live in the Moment”
  • Bloxx “Curtains”
  • Phoenix “Ti Amo”
  • The Struts “One Night Only” from X96’s Lounge X
  • Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
  • Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
  • St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
  • Moon Taxi “Too High”

Comments
