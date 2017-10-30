X96 I.P.O. | October 29, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Franz Ferdinand “Always Ascending”
- Weezer “Happy Hour”
- Manchester Orchestra “The Gold”
- Awolnation “Passion”
- Portugal. the Man “Live in the Moment”
- Bloxx “Curtains”
- Phoenix “Ti Amo”
- The Struts “One Night Only” from X96’s Lounge X
- Bleachers “I Miss Those Days”
- Arcade Fire “Creature Comfort”
- St. Vincent “Los Ageless”
- Moon Taxi “Too High”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.