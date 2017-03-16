X96 Listener Advisory Board

As an X96 listener, you probably care about keeping the station sounding good, so we’re asking for your help. On Tuesday, March 28th, we’re conducting a Listener Advisory Board meeting, where people like you visit the station and sit down and talk with us about what you like and dislike about radio. It’s your chance to make a difference. We’re interested in your opinion and we’ll make it worth your time by giving you $50 cash, some X96 stuff, and free soda. You’ll also have the chance to tour the station and meet some of our staff — and vent all you want!

