X96 Meet the Bands: 30 STM America Tour

We all know the lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars, Jared Leto. Either from his music or his movies, either way, 30 Seconds to Mars has been around for some time now. Currently, on tour, Jared takes a moment to talk with me about their tour, new album and more! “We’ve been having a lot of fun, we’ve been playing old songs, some new songs and the shows have just been phenomenal!” If you want to keep up to date with what they have been doing on tour use the hashtag #MarsAcrossAmerica

“April 6th is a huge day for us. We’ve been working for 5 years on the album and we are really proud of it.” 30 Seconds to Mars new album dropped on April 6th and has had a lot of success already. With songs like Rescue Me and Love is Madness, this album is something special to all of the members of the band!

