Xbox Releases $1K Football Helmet Based on Halo’s Master Chief

The worlds of esports and sports have come together in a new piece of merchandise based on Halo’s Master Chief.
To celebrate Halo’s 20th anniversary and the launch of Halo: Infinite, Xbox has teamed up with Riddel to create a limited edition football helmet that resembles the head armor worn by the popular character, officials have revealed.
Although the helmet is considered a piece of “commemorative merchandise,” it’s a professional-quality helmet that could protect one’s head from even the nastiest hits, says Xbox exec James Monosmith. And it should be, considering its price tag: The Master Chief helmet is selling for $1,000.
