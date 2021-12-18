NASA Sets Launch Date for Webb Space Telescope

NASA will soon be getting a clearer view of Earth and outer space, thanks to a new high-powered telescope that will operate from outside the planet’s atmosphere.

The James Webb Space Telescope — which is considered a successor to the Hubble telescope — is slated to blast off from Cape Canaveral on Christmas Eve, NASA officials announced Friday. The $10 billion piece of equipment was originally set for a Saturday launch, but a bad communication link on its rocket forced officials to postpone the take-off, according to NASA administrator Bill Nelson.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope officially set to launch Dec. 24 https://t.co/o7iiL5OqNV pic.twitter.com/nTS3a22EFf — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) December 18, 2021

Once it is in position, the new telescope will allow researchers to look back at a time when the first stars and galaxies were forming, Nelson says.

Is anything worth $10 billion? Is launching something like this important, or a waste of taxpayers’ money?