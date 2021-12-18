More Holiday Travelers are Hitting the Road this Year

While the pandemic isn’t stopping people from traveling this holiday season, their means of doing so has changed a bit.

According to a survey by RetailMeNot and Priceline, 75 percent of U.S. travelers say they plan on taking their holiday vacations by car this year. That compares to 41 percent who plan on traveling by air, the survey reveals.

Among this year’s most popular destinations are Phoenix, New York City, Orlando, and Las Vegas, according to the survey. Las Vegas leads the list of cities with the most affordable hotels, per the survey.

