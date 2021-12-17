Life

Last Hurrah 2021!

Posted on

Strong VW & X96 present The Last Hurrah 2021!

It’s Salt Lake’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration happening Friday, December 31st at The Gateway!

Ring in the new year at this FREE, family-friendly, outdoor event featuring live performances from Brother, The Rubies, and DJ Justin Cornwall!

Last Hurrah also includes live buskers, food trucks, a 21-and-over bar area, dancers, and fireworks at midnight!

More information at lasthurrahslc.com.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Gateway (@atthegateway)

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top