Strong VW & X96 present The Last Hurrah 2021!
It’s Salt Lake’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration happening Friday, December 31st at The Gateway!
Ring in the new year at this FREE, family-friendly, outdoor event featuring live performances from Brother, The Rubies, and DJ Justin Cornwall!
Last Hurrah also includes live buskers, food trucks, a 21-and-over bar area, dancers, and fireworks at midnight!
More information at lasthurrahslc.com.
