Chipotle Opening Digital-Only Restaurant

Shutterstock

Chipotle is opening its first digital orders-only restaurant this month.

According to a press release from the company, the Chipotlane Digital Kitchen will just be a kitchen to fulfill digital orders.

The restaurant will allow people to pick up orders made online and through the company’s mobile app.

While no dining room will be included in the Ohio-based location, there will be patio seating.

