Keanu Reeves Says He’d Rather Be Neo Than John Wick in Real Life

Keanu Reeves has had a lot of memorable roles, but which would he enjoy being in real life?

During Facebook Watch’s ‘Red Table Talk,’ Reeves was given the option to choose between being Neo from ‘The Matrix’ or his John Wick character in real-life.

“Lots of ways to go at that,” Reeves said. Because we’re here speaking about Resurrections and Matrix Resurrections, I think–and I don’t think John Wick would mind. I think he’d understand.”

Reeves added, “But I think to be able to be with Trinity and have that life with them together and see what would happen– I think John Wick would be like ‘I got your back.’”

