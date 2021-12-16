Lay’s Releases Its Own Potato Vodka

Shutterstock

You may soon be able to enjoy your favorite potato chip in liquid form.

Lay’s has announced that is releasing its own Potato Vodka.

There are no gimmicky flavors, either-just a simple, 80-proof vodka.

Lay's kept it simple, deciding *not* to make a BBQ or Sour Cream & Onion vodka. https://t.co/KnGfCK46vU — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) December 16, 2021

The drink is on sale now over at Shop.EastsideDistilling.com/LaysVodka for $40 a bottle.

Would you drink Lay’s vodka? Do you think it would be any different from your typical bottle of vodka?