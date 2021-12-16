Shutterstock

If career and money are on the top of your New Years Resolution list then this advice from millennials could prove helpful.

Starting Over: In 2019 Karen and Sylvester Akpan had over $100,000 in student loan debt and paid over $4,000 for housing in California. They sold their house and now live out of an RV making money through social media campaigns.

Have A Plan B: Destiny Adams works for the State of Michigan as a child welfare specialist making $60,000/year. She also runs a YouTube consulting business and sells hair and extensions. “If something happens with my state of Michigan employment, I also have the salon. If something happens with the salon, then I have my YouTube income. And if something happens with my YouTube income, then I have my personal brand,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late To Learn: JD Wilson, 38 closed his events company and now works as a school teacher in Hawaii, living a minimalist lifestyle.

6 millennials share their best money and career advice from 2021 https://t.co/dipZuY2gR5 — CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) December 15, 2021

Emma Sadler, 29, works as a UX designer for a tech startup in New York City. She encourages people to invest in themselves. She spent $12,000 learning UX but now earns $60,000 with the potential to climb the ladder and earn more.

