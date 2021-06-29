Yankees Fan Gets Chance To Be Bat Girl 60 Years After Being Told Girls Don’t Belong In Dugout

It’s a long-overdue field of dreams.

On Monday, 70-year-old Gwen McLoughlin, served as the bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was rejected when she wrote a letter to the team as a 10-year-old asking for that chance.

In 1961, McLoughlin received a response from then-general manager Roy Hamey: “I am sure you can understand that in a game dominated by men, a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout.”

Fast forward six decades and McLoughlin’s daughter re-sent the letter.

“It was a thrill of a lifetime – times a million." Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees on Monday night, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender. https://t.co/z4XuLa1JXF — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2021

This time, current general manager Brian Cashman had a different response saying he wanted to bring her “childhood dream to life” and “prove, obviously, how times have changed.”

