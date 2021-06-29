America’s Favorite Dine-In Chains in 2021

As people head back to dining in, there are some chain restaurants standing out.

A survey based on customer reviews between April of 2020 and March 2021 revealed which restaurant chains are among America’s favorites, according to Eat This, Not That.

In the top slot is LongHorn Steakhouse, followed by Olive Garden, Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel, and Outback Steakhouse.

Are you dining out more? Do you go to any of these top restaurants? Where have you been dining recently?