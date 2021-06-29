X96’s Summer of FREE Tickets!

We can’t wait to get back to concerts and we know you can’t either!
We want you to get back to our venues to see our and your favorite bands, so all summer long we are hooking you up with tickets to all kinds of shows! Not sure what’s coming? Check out our events page!
Listen each weekday at 8 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 9 PM to win tickets to legitimately every cool show coming to Salt Lake!
- Week of June 28th: Tickets to see Blue October at the Union Event Center on November 13th! One lucky winner will also pick up passes to see soundcheck!
Stay tuned to find out what tickets we will be giving away this summer!
CONTEST RULES: FROM 6/28/21 TO 7/2/21 X96 WILL BE GIVING AWAY TICKETS TO BLUE OCTOBER ON NOVEMBER 13TH AT THE COMPLEX. EACH DAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, & 9 PM A CODE WILL BE GIVEN OUT ON THE AIR TO TEXT TO 33986. ON OR AFTER 7/2/21 FROM THESE TEXT ENTRIES (20) WINNERS WILL BE SELECTED TO WIN (2) BLUE OCTOBER NOV 13TH, 2021 TICKETS. PRIZE VALUES AT $60 EACH AND PROVIDED BY LIVE NATION. MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY AND MAY RECEIVE UP TO 2 MESSAGES PER REQUEST. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S GENERAL CONTEST RULES.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.