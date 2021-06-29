It’s time for Park City’s annual Savor the Cocktail contest!

Today through August 31st, you’re invited to enjoy delicious original cocktails from participating bars & restaurants – then vote for your favorites to qualify for prizes from High West! You must be at least 21 to participate.

The mixologist with the winning cocktail will earn a $500 cash prize, city-wide recognition, and also have the opportunity to create their own original Bartender’s Box, a Top Shelf cocktail experience delivered right to your door. Equipped with fresh ingredients and helpful how-to videos, boxes include everything you need to prepare high-end, quality cocktails at home.

Fifteen bars and restaurants are competing in this year’s contest. One vote may be cast per email address, per cocktail, online on the PCARA website.

Visit parkcityrestaurants.com for more info including participating restaurants and to vote for your favorite cocktail!

This summer’s entrants include:

Alpine Pie Bar: Park City Negroni

Baja Cantina: Spicy Patron Margarita

Eating Establishment: Cecil Caliente

Flanagan’s on Main: The Spirit of Daisey

Grappa: Disco Fever

Handle: Handle “Rum” Cocktail

Hearth and Hill: Kimball Cactus

High West Distillery & Saloon: HighBanker

Riverhorse on Main: Tom Cat Sour

Royal Street Café: Sterling Margarita

Stein Eriksen Lodge: Lexington Lemonade

Sushi Blue: Sudachi Seducer

Timbers Bar & Lounge: Spring View

Versante Hearth + Bar: Botanical Dragon

Windy Ridge Café: PC Rocks

Mixologist Robbie Remmes from High West won last year’s contest with his “Devil’s Addition,” a mix of High West’s Double Rye! whiskey, Tanqueray 10, Cocchi Americano, Matcha Simple Syrup, fresh lemon, and pineapple juice, Hops Tincture, and Fever Tree Soda Water.