Beer Blast: Deftones Celebrate Iconic Album With Brand New Brew

This is a sure-fire way to have the best party, make your own beer. That’s exactly what Deftones are doing. To celebrate White Pony’s 20th anniversary, the band is releasing a brand new beer with the Belching Beaver Brewery. It’s called White Pony Double Dry Hopped IPA.

Deftones previously hooked up with the San Diego company for their Phantom Bride beer in 2016 and their Swerve City IPA in 2017.

The new beer is described as having an “upfront flavour of pineapple, but finished with a soft grapefruit note with mild bitterness and medium mouthfeel.”

