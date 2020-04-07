Life

Henry Rollins Launches ‘The Cool Quarantine’ Radio Show

Henry Rollins is the latest artist to keep busy during the quarantine by launching his own radio show. The former Black Flag and Rollins Band frontman has launched a four-hour show called ‘The Cool Quarantine’ with Rollins playing all kinds of music including bootlegs, rare recordings, or even full albums – and telling a few stories in between. Rollins says he wants the show to be like “those great hangouts you might have done where you and some friends descend on someone’s house, everyone brings some records and the jam session goes and goes.”

