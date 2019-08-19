Jack White Catches Baseball Game, Leaves To Play Show, Comes Back After

Guess “No Re-entry” doesn’t apply when you’re a huge rock star. Jack White spent Saturday at the stadium, watching the Brewers take on the Nationals. As his showtime nearby at DC’s The Anthem crept closer, The Raconteurs frontman had no choice but to leave the ballpark to rock the stage for his fans. But learning that the game was still happening after the concert, White returned to Nationals Park to see Milwaukee ultimately trounce the home team 15-14 in the 14th.

