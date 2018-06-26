New Music On X96 This Week

Here are three new songs that were added to the X96 play list this week!

First, we start with Rainbow Kitten Surprise. We think they win the award for Best Band Name! Anyway, their song “Fever Pitch” is odd and catchy. The music video features dancing cowboys, too! How can you not love it?

AJR is back with another great track called “Burn The House Down.” (Please don’t actually burn any homes.)

Finally, we have an artist by the name of Two Feet. He had a song called “Go F*** Yourself” that got him a lot of viral attention. His next song is called “I Feel Like I’m Drowning.” Check it out!