Our tribute to Steve Soto of Adolescents, plus new Bad Religion, and new Interrupters. It’s SLCPUNX!!

We lost a true punk LEGEND last week..

Steve Soto, founding member of both Agent Orange, and one of my personal all time favorite bands Adolescents. Steve was a punk legend if there ever was one, and he will be sorely missed in the community. Last year at Warped, Steve gave me an Adolescents shirt, which I happened to be wearing the day he died. I don’t know what that means, but I felt like it was worth sharing.

Rest in peace, Steve Soto.

Here’s our playlist from Sunday night!

ADOLESCENTS – AMOEBA

AGENT ORANGE – BLOODSTAIN

22 JACKS – SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN

DESCENDENTS – ‘MERICAN

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – BAND GEEK MAFIA

THE INTERRUPTERS – SHE’S KEROSENE *NEW TRACK*

FACE TO FACE – DISCONNECTED

FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM

PENNYWISE – SOCIETY

RISE AGAINST – HELP IS ON THE WAY

BAD RELIGION – THE KIDS ARE ALT RIGHT *NEW TRACK*

GUTTERMOUTH – PEE IN THE SHOWER

THE VANDALS – FLOWERS ARE PRETTY

RANCID – MAXWELL MURDER

AUTHORITY ZERO – ONE MORE MINUTE

SONIC BOOM SIX – MEANWHILE BACK IN THE REAL WORLD