Our tribute to Steve Soto of Adolescents, plus new Bad Religion, and new Interrupters. It’s SLCPUNX!!

We lost a true punk LEGEND last week..
Steve Soto, founding member of both Agent Orange, and one of my personal all time favorite bands Adolescents. Steve was a punk legend if there ever was one, and he will be sorely missed in the community. Last year at Warped, Steve gave me an Adolescents shirt, which I happened to be wearing the day he died. I don’t know what that means, but I felt like it was worth sharing.
Rest in peace, Steve Soto.
Here’s our playlist from Sunday night!
ADOLESCENTS – AMOEBA
AGENT ORANGE – BLOODSTAIN
22 JACKS – SOMEWHERE IN BETWEEN
DESCENDENTS – ‘MERICAN
VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – BAND GEEK MAFIA
THE INTERRUPTERS – SHE’S KEROSENE *NEW TRACK*
FACE TO FACE – DISCONNECTED
FUGAZI – WAITING ROOM
PENNYWISE – SOCIETY
RISE AGAINST – HELP IS ON THE WAY
BAD RELIGION – THE KIDS ARE ALT RIGHT *NEW TRACK*
GUTTERMOUTH – PEE IN THE SHOWER
THE VANDALS – FLOWERS ARE PRETTY
RANCID – MAXWELL MURDER
AUTHORITY ZERO – ONE MORE MINUTE
SONIC BOOM SIX – MEANWHILE BACK IN THE REAL WORLD
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.