Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 26 th :

And That’s Why We Drink at The Depot – sold out (21+)

Saturday the 27th:

The Taylor Party at The Depot – (18+)

Bad Friends Podcast – Kingsbury Hall (sold out)

Berlioz at Soundwell

On sale Friday at 10am:

X Ambassadors May 13 at The Depot

Chicano Batman June 24 at The Depot

Lawrence October 18 at The Depot

The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood – August 30 th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP

Brooks & Dunn – May 30th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Sundance Film Fest and Slamdance Film Fest – 1/19-1/28 – Sundance Link or Slamdance Link

2024 Utah Travel Expo – 1/26-1/27 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center 1/26-1/27 – Link

2024 DinoFest: Damage & Defense! 1/27-1/28 – Link

Friday the 26th:

Keller Williams at Commonwealth Room – Link

Saturday the 27th:

O Sister Where Art Thou? A live musical parody of “O Brother Where Art Thou?” At The State Room – Link

BassCase live at The Complex – Link

Lonely Heights at Kilby Court – Link

Samba Queen & King Contest at Metro Music Hall – Link

