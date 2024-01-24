Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 26th:
- And That’s Why We Drink at The Depot – sold out (21+)
Saturday the 27th:
- The Taylor Party at The Depot – (18+)
- Bad Friends Podcast – Kingsbury Hall (sold out)
- Berlioz at Soundwell
On sale Friday at 10am:
- X Ambassadors May 13 at The Depot
- Chicano Batman June 24 at The Depot
- Lawrence October 18 at The Depot
- The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood – August 30th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP
- Brooks & Dunn – May 30th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Sundance Film Fest and Slamdance Film Fest – 1/19-1/28 – Sundance Link or Slamdance Link
- 2024 Utah Travel Expo – 1/26-1/27 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center 1/26-1/27 – Link
- 2024 DinoFest: Damage & Defense! 1/27-1/28 – Link
- Keller Williams at Commonwealth Room – Link
- O Sister Where Art Thou? A live musical parody of “O Brother Where Art Thou?” At The State Room – Link
- BassCase live at The Complex – Link
- Lonely Heights at Kilby Court – Link
- Samba Queen & King Contest at Metro Music Hall – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link