Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 1.24.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 26th:

  • And That’s Why We Drink at The Depot – sold out (21+)

Saturday the 27th:

  • The Taylor Party at The Depot – (18+)
  • Bad Friends Podcast – Kingsbury Hall (sold out)
  • Berlioz at Soundwell

On sale Friday at 10am:

  •  X Ambassadors May 13 at The Depot
  • Chicano Batman June 24 at The Depot
  • Lawrence October 18 at The Depot
  • The Doobie Brothers w/ Steve Winwood – August 30th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP
  • Brooks & Dunn – May 30th – UTAH FIRST CREDIT UNION AMP

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Sundance Film Fest and Slamdance Film Fest – 1/19-1/28 – Sundance Link or Slamdance Link 
  • 2024 Utah Travel Expo – 1/26-1/27 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center 1/26-1/27 – Link 
  • 2024 DinoFest: Damage & Defense! 1/27-1/28 – Link 

Friday the 26th:   

  • Keller Williams at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Saturday the 27th:    

  • O Sister Where Art Thou? A live musical parody of “O Brother Where Art Thou?” At The State Room – Link 
  • BassCase live at The Complex – Link 
  • Lonely Heights at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Samba Queen & King Contest at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
