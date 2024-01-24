Boner of the Day for January 24th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: FISH TAPING AND SQUIRREL PAINTING
PART 1
A 17 year old in the Provo-Orem area was arrested for allegedly taping fish on things in the community from August to October. There have been more than a dozen alleged instances of the fish being taped to things in the area, such as on ATMs, a police car, and other places. At first, it wasn’t considered a crime, until mass amounts of cleanup had to take place and two of the instances became serious.
via Yahoo! News
PART 2
A man by the name of Mark Kuhn in New York has been arrested on misdemeanor charges for poisoning an animal. He had been allegedly trapping squirrels from his backyard, spray painting them, and then letting then go at a distance away from his home. This was because Kuhn said the squirrels made his dogs bark, and this way he could see if the same squirrels were coming back. “This is a first…This is not something that we deal with every day. I mean, animal cruelty takes a lot of different forms and every day there’s something new,” said SPCA Chief Ken Ross.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #2: TRUE LOVE IN DRAG
A man named Angrez Singh was allegedly impersonating his girlfriend for an exam and was arrested. His girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur, had failed an exam for becoming a healthcare worker, so Singh and Kaur allegedly came up with the plan that Singh would take the exam in Kaur’s place. Singh shaved his face, wore women’s clothing, and put on makeup. Singh even made counterfeit identification to pull the scheme off.
via New York Post
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THEY HAVE TARGETED ME BECAUSE I AM WHITE
A teacher in Long Island by the name of Nancy Jones Doering is alleging that she is being victimized by Black teachers in a suit of wrongdoing, which she was cleared for, because she is white. The suit is going in the instance of Doering having a picture of nooses in her classroom with the caption ‘back to school necklaces.’ She was exonerated and has since been cleared of this, but claims she is still being oppressed. Doering claims that none of the Black teachers were “publicly defamed and had her reputation and name destroyed based on such false accusations.” Doering has as well been accused of being a white supremist.
via Raw Story