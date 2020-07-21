Scientists Enlist Live Music Fans for COVID-19 Experiment

How do you learn to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in live music venues? Pack thousands of concert-goers in a German concert hall and let scientists observe the room.

The Guardian explains that German scientists will give 4,000 concert-goers attending an August 22nd show in Leipzig neck-worn devices that will collect data on their movement.

Concert-goers will take a lab-test two days prior to the show and will have another test post-show. Those in attendance will also be given face masks. Scientists plan to use fluorescent hand sanitizer and UV lights to see how fans “interact” with the venue’s surfaces, too.

Halle’s University Hospital hopes the collected data will present a way to safely “allow organizers to fit enough people into a concert venue to not make a loss.” The data should be presented sometime in October.