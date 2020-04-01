Will Concert Crowds Return After The Coronavirus?

Many bands and artists will be eager to hit the road again once the coronavirus threat is over – but will people turn up for their concerts? A survey from Variety suggested that much of the public will be scared to go out again. 44 percent of people said they would attend fewer concerts in the future, while 56 percent said their next concert wouldn’t happen for “a few months” or even “possibly never”. On the flip side, 53 percent admitted to a “pent-up desire” to got out again, and 46 percent said the pandemic has made them appreciate public gatherings even more.

Survey suggests 56 percent could avoid buying tickets for months … or maybe forever: https://t.co/nO5YyMaIJg — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) April 1, 2020

Are you eager to go to concerts again, or will you remain wary of large crowds? Will this have a long-term impact on the concert industry?