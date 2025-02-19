10 Alternative Rock Videos from 1995 You Need to See

Shutterstock

The Most Influential Alternative Rock Videos of 1995

How MTV Helped Shape the Alternative Scene

By 1995, alternative rock was no longer underground—it was mainstream. But even as radio stations and record sales pushed the genre forward, MTV remained its most powerful force. Music videos weren’t just promotional tools; they were cultural moments that defined the aesthetic, attitude, and identity of alternative rock.

That year saw a mix of surreal, cinematic, and low-budget brilliance, shaping how the world perceived the genre. From eerie dystopias to ironic humor, these ten videos captured the essence of alternative rock in 1995.

10. Alice in Chains – “Grind”

Album: Alice in Chains

Alice in Chains Release Date: October 6, 1995

October 6, 1995 Achievements: Peaked at #7 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart

A shadowy, cryptic video that matched the band’s brooding sound, “Grind” leaned into Alice in Chains’ growing sense of isolation. With eerie, post-apocalyptic imagery and an almost complete absence of human presence, the video reflected the band’s struggles—Layne Staley’s declining health and the group’s increasing withdrawal from the public eye.

9. The Presidents of the United States of America – “Lump”

Album: The Presidents of the United States of America

The Presidents of the United States of America Release Date: August 15, 1995

August 15, 1995 Achievements: Reached #1 on the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart

A lo-fi fever dream featuring frontman Chris Ballew thrashing wildly in a swamp, “Lump” embodied the quirky, DIY energy that alternative rock still had before pop-punk took over. The video’s absurdity matched the song’s nonsensical lyrics, making it an unforgettable entry in ‘90s alt-rock weirdness. Watch “Lump” on youtube.

8. White Zombie – “More Human than Human”

Album: Astro-Creep: 2000

Astro-Creep: 2000 Release Date: April 11, 1995

April 11, 1995 Achievements: Won MTV Video Music Award for Best Hard Rock Video

Shot with grainy, overexposed film and packed with robotic dancers, horror imagery, and flashing strobes, More Human than Human was pure Rob Zombie. The video’s industrial-grindhouse aesthetic matched White Zombie’s sound, blending B-movie sleaze with heavy metal mayhem. It became a defining visual for the band’s aggressive, horror-infused identity.

7. Blur – “The Universal”

Album: The Great Escape

The Great Escape Release Date: November 13, 1995

November 13, 1995 Achievements: Reached #5 on the UK Singles Chart

A dystopian, Clockwork Orange-inspired take on Britpop, “The Universal” showcased Blur at their most theatrical. The band, dressed as eerie future aristocrats, provided a stark contrast to Oasis’ raw, working-class aesthetic—fueling the great Britpop rivalry. The video’s stark, sterile vision underscored the song’s melancholic critique of consumerism and modern life.

6. Oasis – “Wonderwall”

Album: (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

(What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Release Date: October 30, 1995

October 30, 1995 Achievements: Grammy-nominated; certified 5× Platinum in the U.S.

A sepia-toned, French New Wave-inspired visual, “Wonderwall” stood out for its simplicity. Unlike many ‘90s alternative videos filled with surreal or chaotic imagery, it let the song’s melancholic romance shine. Directed by Nigel Dick, the video played with light and shadow, emphasizing Oasis’ ability to make grand statements with understated visuals. Watch the video on youtube.

5. No Doubt – “Just a Girl”

Album: Tragic Kingdom

Tragic Kingdom Release Date: September 21, 1995

September 21, 1995 Achievements: Helped launch No Doubt into mainstream success

Gwen Stefani’s feminist eye-roll set to a playful split-screen of gendered spaces—a grimy men’s restroom versus a vibrant, liberated women’s world—”Just a Girl” was more than a breakout hit. It established Stefani as an icon, giving alternative rock one of its first major female-fronted anthems. The video’s energy, attitude, and neon-soaked visuals made it a defining moment for ‘90s alt-rock.

4. Foo Fighters – “Big Me”

Album: Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Release Date: February 25, 1996 (single, but video aired in late 1995)

February 25, 1996 (single, but video aired in late 1995) Achievements: MTV Video Music Award for Best Group Video

A rare moment of humor in alternative rock, “Big Me” parodied Mentos commercials, with Dave Grohl and company turning mundane situations into exaggerated triumphs. The video helped shape Foo Fighters’ early identity, proving they weren’t just a serious post-Nirvana project. It also became an unexpected cultural touchstone—so much so that fans threw Mentos at the band during live shows.

3. Radiohead – “Just”

Album: The Bends

The Bends Release Date: August 21, 1995

August 21, 1995 Achievements: Frequently cited as one of the greatest music videos of all time

A cryptic urban mystery that left fans debating its meaning for decades, “Just” follows a man who collapses on the sidewalk. As a crowd gathers, subtitles show their frantic questions—but just before he reveals why he’s lying there, the text cuts off. The final shot shows everyone around him also sprawled on the pavement. Jamie Thraves’ masterful direction turned “Just” into one of the most dissected videos of the ‘90s.

2. Björk – “Army of Me”

Album: Post

Post Release Date: April 21, 1995

April 21, 1995 Achievements: Nominated for Best Special Effects at the MTV VMAs

A surrealist heist featuring Björk as a mechanic on a mission to wake a sleeping giant, “Army of Me” was pure Michel Gondry magic. The video’s dreamlike, sci-fi visuals matched the song’s industrial urgency, creating one of the most avant-garde music videos of the decade. Björk’s fearless approach to music and visuals set her apart, making this video an art piece as much as a promotional tool.

1. Smashing Pumpkins – “1979”

Album: Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness

Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Release Date: February 15, 1996 (single, but video premiered in late 1995)

February 15, 1996 (single, but video premiered in late 1995) Achievements: MTV Video Music Award for Best Alternative Video

A grainy, nostalgic snapshot of teenage rebellion, “1979” was alt-rock’s answer to Dazed and Confused. Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the video followed a group of suburban kids through a night of reckless abandon, perfectly capturing the feeling of being young, aimless, and free. More than just a song about youth, it became a visual time capsule of the ‘90s.

The Last Great Year for Alternative Rock on MTV?

By the late ‘90s, MTV’s focus shifted to TRL, pop-punk, and teen pop. But in 1995, alternative rock still ruled the airwaves. These videos weren’t just entertainment—they were cultural artifacts of a genre at its peak.

What’s your favorite alternative rock video from 1995? Let us know!

