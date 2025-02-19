Noise-Pop Duo Sleigh Bells Drop Single ‘Bunky Pop’

Shutterstock

Sleigh Bells Are Back with Bunky Becky Birthday Boy and New Single “Bunky Pop”

Sleigh Bells are turning up the volume once again. The noise-pop duo has announced their new album, Bunky Becky Birthday Boy, set for release on April 4 via Mom + Pop. The record promises a mix of high-energy ragers and emotional moments, capturing the band’s signature mix of sugary hooks and speaker-blowing distortion.

New Single: “Bunky Pop”

Alongside the announcement, Sleigh Bells have shared “Bunky Pop,” a giddy, glitchy anthem that feels like classic Sleigh Bells—brash, playful, and impossible to ignore. The track comes with a music video co-directed by guitarist-producer Derek Miller, starring actress Dylan Gelula.

A Look Back at Sleigh Bells’ Sound

Sleigh Bells, made up of Miller and vocalist Alexis Krauss, first crashed onto the scene with their 2010 debut Treats, a genre-smashing record packed with blown-out beats and cheerleader-chant vocals. While they’ve experimented over the years, Bunky Becky Birthday Boy looks to recapture their knack for high-octane earworms.

What’s Next?

Other tracks on the album include “Wanna Start A Band?”—a title that already hints at their infectious, rebellious spirit.

Bunky Becky Birthday Boy arrives April 4. In the meantime, “Bunky Pop” is out now, ready to rattle your speakers.

More alt. rock news from X96