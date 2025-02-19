Boner Of The Day For February 19th, 2025

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #1: IS THE MOTIVE FOR THIS ASSAULT

On Monday in Salt Lake City a man was arrested after he peppered sprayed people protesting against Donald Trump downtown. 38 year old, Michael Christen was booked to County Jail for an investigation involving four counts of assault, lewdness, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an open alcohol container in public. During Monday, several hundred people held a protest at the state Capitol as apart of the “50501 Movement”. Which is calling for 50 protests in all 50 states on President’s Day. Well people were marching near 400 South and State Street, which included police escort. Standbys said “Christensen allegedly stared an argument with several people randomly. Christensen is accused of yelling at marchers and interfering with the event.” Than witnesses say that Christensen pulled out the canister of pepper spray and used it against the crowd members. Police stated “The motive of this alleged assault is unknown, but officers do not have any information at this time to suggest Christensen was counter-protester or that this incident was targeted.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I’M GUESSING HE COULD HAVE REALLY USED THE MONEY.

A Utah woman has been sentenced in federal court for stealing veteran disability benefits for over the course of almost nine years. 39 year old, Tiffany Ann Bright, has been sentenced to 36 months of probation and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution. Bright has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and theft of government funds.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I DIDN’T THINK YOU HAD A REASON TO PULL ME OVER.

In Spanish Fork, Utah A woman led the Highway Patrol on a lengthy chase on Interstate 15 on Monday. The reasoning is because she did not believe there was any reason for her to be pulled over. The chase started at 7 p.m. near Orem when Highway Patrol noticed a vehicle heading south with it’s headlights and taillights turned off. When the trooper attempted to stop the car, the vehicle kept going while swerving out of it’s lane “a few times.” As the vehicle kept going without slowing down, the trooper called for pursuit and was joined by other troopers. Almost 11 miles after the pursuit began finally came to a stop near Spanish Fork. Sarah Turley obeyed the trooper’s commands and when asked why she truly didn’t think there was any reason to stop her. Truley stated that she couldn’t hear the siren cause her music was too loud, along with she was unaware of what to do cause she had never been pulled over on the highway before. Truley has sense been arrested and faces charges of failing to stop, failing to operate within a single lane and failing to display headlights.

Read More