Boner (Round One and Two) for December 12th, 2018

Most people tend to be understanding if delivered food arrives a bit cold or isn’t exactly right – but when it comes with a side of soiled underpants? It allegedly happened to a man in Florida, who wants people to know what can happen to food between when you order it and when it gets to you. “Who thinks that you’re going to get delivered somebody’s dirty underwear?” said Leo, an Uber Eats customer who asked that his last name not be used. The answer to his question, of course, is no one. But Leo said that’s exactly what happened Sunday night when he opened his Uber Eats order. “Disgusting, unhealthful. It’s potentially deadly,” he said. Leo was in town for the Art Basel exhibition. Just before 10 p.m., he decided to order some dinner from a nearby Japanese restaurant. When it arrived, he walked outside his hotel to pick it up from the Uber Eats driver. “I grabbed the food, and right when I got the food, she took off running, and I was like, ‘That was kind of odd,’” he said. Back in his hotel room, he opened the plastic bag. His food was there, but sitting next to it was a pair of thigh-length underwear, clearly stained with what looked like feces. Disgusted, Leo called Uber, the restaurant and the police department. Uber said in a statement: “What’s been reported is very concerning. We are reviewing this order and reaching out to all parties to help understand what may have occurred. The courier has been removed from the app pending investigation.” The company also gave Leo a full refund on his order.