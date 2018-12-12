Boner Fight for December 12th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: MALE PARTS. FEMALE TENDENCIES.
A woman is suing employees of a Florida jail after they allegedly forced her to spend several hours in a cell surrounded by dozens of men, because they suspected she was transgender. The Miami Herald reports 55-year-old Fior Pichardo de Veloz had come to Miami from the Dominican Republic to witness the birth of her grandchild in 2013, when she was arrested at the airport on an outstanding drug charge. Her arrest report listed her as female and Pichardo de Veloz was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and processed as a woman. She was even strip searched. Due to her history of high blood pressure, Pichardo de Veloz was examined by a nurse as a precaution. The nurse saw she had been taking hormone pills and questioned her about her gender. Despite Pichardo de Veloz’s denial of being a man, the nurse added a note to her file that read: “Transgender, male parts, female tendencies.” The nurse notified a doctor, who reclassified Pichardo de Veloz as male without an examination, according to an appeals court opinion. Pichardo was transferred to the Metro West Detention Center, an all-male jail, and shared a cell with about 40 men, who jeered at her yelling “Mami! Mami!”, according to the newspaper. She was there for 10 hours and said she was terrified to go to the bathroom and “urinated on herself instead.”
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE THIEVING NUNS
Two nuns who formerly worked at St. James Catholic School in Torrance, California, confessed to embezzling at least $500,000 from the school so that they could gamble it away at Las Vegas casinos, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said at a meeting with parents and alumni on Monday. Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, who worked as the school principal for 28 years, and Sister Lana Chang, a teacher at the school for 20 years, reportedly bilked the funds over a period of at least a decade, the Press-Telegram reported. The sisters, described as best friends, both retired earlier this year. Officials made the discovery in June after performing a routine audit following Kreuper’s retirement. The Rev. Michael Meyers, the church’s monsignor, said Kreuper was “very nervous and anxious” during the audit and she reportedly asked staff members to change school records. Meyers reported it to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, who hired their own auditor. The auditor found that tuition checks, fees and donations were being deposited into a bank account not used by the school. The sisters later confessed to using the funds for themselves. “We do know that they had a pattern of going on trips. We do know they had a pattern of going to casinos, and the reality is, they used the account as their personal account,” an attorney told parents and alumni at Monday’s meeting. Church officials said they did not wish to press charges against the sisters, who both expressed remorse. Police will still present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, NBC reported.
