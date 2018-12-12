Greta Van Fleet Plotting 2019 Album Release

Greta Van Fleet is showing no signs of slowing down. Coming off the success of Anthem of the Peaceful Army, the band is already looking ahead to another album release for 2019.

Bassist Sam Kiszka recently spoke with Billboard regarding 2019. “A lot more writing, getting some stuff recorded and start working on the next thing.” Drummer Danny Wagner chimed in on 2019 as well, saying: “Oh yeah, absolutely. I’ll quit if we don’t.” Frontman Josh Kiszka jumped in, “We’ll all quit; we’re parting ways if we don’t release new music.”

I guess that settles it. New music is coming from Greta Van Fleet. The band says they started writing new material the day they wrapped up their last album.