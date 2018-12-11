Papa Roach Announces Salt Lake Date

As 2018 winds down, more and more bands are announcing their touring plans for the new year. The latest is Papa Roach, who just announced a 2019 summer tour with Asking Alexandria and Bad Wolves. The tour begins July 27th in Dallas and wraps up Sept. 1st in Las Vegas with a stop in Salt Lake at the Union Event Center on August 28th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am at Ticketfly.com.
Papa Roach also has a new album ready to drop in 2019 – Who Do You Trust? will be out January 18th.
