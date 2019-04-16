28 Years Ago: Temple of The Dog Release Their Only Album

When Mother Love Bone vocalist Andrew Wood passed away March 19, 1990, his friend, Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, decided to express his grief through songwriting. Nearly a month later, Cornell and former Mother Love Bone members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament would record their tribute album under the name Temple of The Dog. No one expected the album to be a hit, but it gave us two hits with “Say Hello 2 Heaven” and “Hunger Strike.” “Hunger Strike” would feature Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder, who just flew in to audition for Gossard and Ament’s Pearl Jam.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.