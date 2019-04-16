311 Prepping New Album, Share New Music

311 has announced that they’ll release their 13th album, “Voyager”, June 28th. Two songs from the album called “Good Feeling” and “Don’t You Worry” are already available via digital download. You can preorder the album here.

311 has also announced a tour to support the album with Dirty Heads, which lands at USANA Amphitheatre on August 20th. Tickets are on sale at Smith’s Tix.