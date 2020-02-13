3 Bit Gamer for February 13th, 2020

- GeForce Now and the future of cloud-based gaming
- 8 years in the making and much better fleshed out than Google Stadia
- Play any PC games you already own on otherwise incapable laptops, tablets, and Android phones
- 1,000 supported games – free for 1 hour/day or $5/month for 6 hours/day
- https://www.theverge.com/2020/2/4/21121996/nvidia-geforce-now-2-0-out-of-beta-rtx
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics – OUT NOW (Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC, MacOS)
- Based on the Netflix series of the same name
- Tactical turn-based gameplay that takes place on a grid
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFUEDLralhY
- Dreams – February 14 (PS4)
- Game creation and sharing system
- Empowers people to build their own games
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6XV5N4ZQJY
- Bloodroots – February 28 (Switch, PS4)
- Wild, ultra-violent, rapid pace action game
- Set in wacky wild west in which the world is your weapon
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wy4JSXjEvO4
- Corruption 2029 – February 17 (PC)
- Tactical stealth game set in dystopian America
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SemQnuI6pSA
- Two Point Hospital – February 25 (Switch, PS4, Xbox One)
- Hospital management sim where you cure comical, fictitious ailments
- came out in 2018, now out on consoles
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjrcU1gwkjc
