3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing

CONSOLES
Xbox Series X – November 10
- $500 or $35/month for 2 years with Xbox Game Pass. 4K with up to 8K gaming, Incredibly powerful monster of a machine
Xbox Series S – November 10
- $300 or $25/month for 2 years with Xbox Game Pass, 1080 gaming
PlayStation 5 – November 12
- $500 or $400 for digital only version (no disc drive). New PSVR and greatly improved controller with haptic feedback and dynamic resistance, Up to 8K gaming.
Games
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (on everything) – Nov 10
- Set in 873 AD during the Viking invasion of Britain. Open world action game where you play as a Viking establishing settlements and killing people stealthily
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (on everything) – Nov 13
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo Switch) – Nov 20
- Set in same world as Breath of the Wild, but with more focus on combat
