Boner Fight for November 3rd, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S THE WAY TO GET PEOPLE ON YOUR SIDE.

Six headstones at the Ahavas Israel cemetery in Grand Rapids were tagged in red paint with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” just a day before the election.

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was found vandalized with messages supporting President Donald Trump on Monday, just hours ahead of his planned rally there and one day before the election. The Anti-Defamation League’s Michigan branch tweeted photos of desecrated gravestones at the 100-year-old cemetery. According to Grand Rapids police, six headstones were tagged in red paint with the messages “TRUMP” and “MAGA” ― the latter an abbreviation for Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. The cemetery belongs to Congregation Ahavas Israel, a synagogue that practices Conservative Judaism. The photos obtained by ADL Michigan were taken by the congregation’s cemetery chairperson, Ed Miller, who gave permission to use them.

Boner Candidate #2: WELL, “WE’RE SORRY” JUST DOESN’T CUT IT

UTAH COUNTY — The people behind an event that attracted up to 10,000 people in Utah County say they’re sorry, and they never intended for the party to get that big. Still, police say they’re likely to face some sort of punishment for not having a permit for the event. People who work with Utah Tonight Events say “The Protest On Halloween” was meant to raise awareness about the negative side effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. Karson Jensen volunteered to photograph the event, and says the organizers sent direct invitations to their followers. However, he says those followers invited their friends, who invited more friends, and so on. Eventually, word spread like wildfire.

