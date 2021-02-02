3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing

News

Immortals Fenyx Rising (everything) – Out now

    • A stellar homage to Zelda: Breath of the WIld
    • Open world adventure game set in Olympus, where you restore ancient Greek gods to their former glory
    • Exploration, puzzles, flying, smashin

Blue Fire (Nintendo Switch) – February 4

    • Crazy and difficult puzzle platformer with a funky art style
    • Set in desolate and dangerous kingdom full of deadly enemies

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch) – February 12

    • First actual Mario title for the Switch – was previously on Wii U
    • Port of old game with new campaign with super scary Bowser vs. Bowser Jr. and Mario

Ghosts and Goblins: Resurrection (Nintendo Switch)

    • Reboot of 1985 side scrolling classic, notable for its difficulty
    • New art style, a little more health and forgiving gameplay

