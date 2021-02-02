3 Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing

Immortals Fenyx Rising (everything) – Out now
-
- A stellar homage to Zelda: Breath of the WIld
- Open world adventure game set in Olympus, where you restore ancient Greek gods to their former glory
- Exploration, puzzles, flying, smashin
Blue Fire (Nintendo Switch) – February 4
-
- Crazy and difficult puzzle platformer with a funky art style
- Set in desolate and dangerous kingdom full of deadly enemies
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo Switch) – February 12
-
- First actual Mario title for the Switch – was previously on Wii U
- Port of old game with new campaign with super scary Bowser vs. Bowser Jr. and Mario
Ghosts and Goblins: Resurrection (Nintendo Switch)
-
- Reboot of 1985 side scrolling classic, notable for its difficulty
- New art style, a little more health and forgiving gameplay
