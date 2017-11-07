3-Bit Gaming for November 7th, 2017

Xbox One X – $499, out today
- New, more powerful Xbox akin to PS4 Pro
- This is the first time since n64 a home console has come close/eclipsed PC performance in terms of graphics/load times etc and its under $500
- So successful in sales Microsoft announced more resources dedicated to developing games for it
- Super thin and sexy – thinnest Xbox ever
BlizzCon
- Convention last weekend for fans of Blizzard games – World of Warcraft, Overwatch, StarCraft
- 27,000 attendees from all around the world and all 50 states
- Theme of the show is lines – people love Blizz games so much they’re willing to wait an hour in line just to buy merchandise
- Lots of announcements for fans
Wolfenstein – capitalizing on Nazi punching
- Wolfenstein is a shooter set in an alternate reality 1960 in which the Nazis won WWII
- Super fun game, a throwback to old PC shooters like Doom
- Publisher Bethesda has focused marketing on the Nazi-killing aspects
Assassin’s Creed predicts hidden room under pyramid
- The chamber is somewhere you can go in the new game
- Was based on the (still questioned) theories of JP Houdin who thought the pyramids were built from the inside out
- Game features super accurate Egypt history and a walkthrough feature for ancient cities
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.