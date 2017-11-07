Boner Fight for November 7th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HE ASKED FOR A K9 ATTORNEY, SO GIVE HIM ONE.

Warren Demesme seemingly asked for a lawyer while being interviewed by police, but his use of slang negated that request, Louisiana courts say. (Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office) When a friend says, “I’ll hit you up later dog,” he is stating that he will call again sometime. He is not calling the person a “later dog.” But that’s not how the courts in Louisiana see it. And when a suspect in an interrogation told detectives to “just give me a lawyer dog,” the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled that the suspect was, in fact, asking for a “lawyer dog,” and not invoking his constitutional right to counsel. It’s not clear how many lawyer dogs there are in Louisiana, and whether any would have been available to represent the human suspect in this case, other than to give the standard admonition in such circumstances to simply stop talking. The ruling by Louisiana’s high court could have serious implications for a suspect charged with raping a juvenile, because it will allow his subsequent incriminating statements into evidence at his trial, which is pending. And it clarified that requesting a canine attorney need not cause the police to stop questioning someone.

Boner Candidate #2: RETURN THE COMPUTER OR WE’LL PROSECUTE.

Layne Barlow, a 14-year-old, was born with a condition that has left her unable to speak. To communicate, she used a Tobii Dynavox Speech Generating computer valued at $17,000. The eye-scanning technology helped her communicate at school, home and with her friends. On Wednesday night, investigators say her computer was stolen out of her families van while her family was attending church at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene in Franklin County. The theft has left Barlow’s family heartbroken and desperate for its return. “There are unintended consequences that are associated with when you take something from someone,” says grandfather Marvin Barlow. “You might just see it as a computer, a laptop. But as you see now, you have taken away from her the ability to communicate with her peers and with us and her teachers.”

