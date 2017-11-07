Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Chrisella Herzog

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

Chrisella Herzog is an editor, journalist, entrepreneur, and co-founder of Fibonacci Media, she serves as the Editor-in-Chief of WhiteHat Magazine and the host of the Bosses Who Brunch podcast

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.

