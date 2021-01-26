A Day to Remember Perform New Song For the First Time

Yesterday was quite a treat for A Day to Remember fans, as they got both an acoustic livestream AND got to hear a new song played for the first time.

Live at the Audio Compound featured acoustic versions of A Day to Remember’s songs, as well as the debut performance of their new song “Everything We Need.”

The band is gearing up for the release of their new album, You’re Welcome, out March 5.

WATCH: A Day To Remember (@adtr) are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album ‘You’re Welcome’ with this live acoustic performance of the new song “Everything We Need” https://t.co/4MQmGIIdwk — altpress (@AltPress) January 26, 2021

Did you check out the livestream? What do you think of the new song from A Day to Remember?