‘Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ is REAL

It may sound made up, but there really is a compilation album just for dads!

Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock was released in 2018 from the same folks who bring youthe Now That’s What I Call Music compilations.

The Dad Rock compilation is three discs/59 songs worth of dad jams ranging from the ’70s-now.

ARE YOU A DAD ROCKER?: There’s actually a ‘NOW That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ compilation: https://t.co/wzgnWiEr3q — Loudwire (@Loudwire) January 26, 2021

Bands included on the compilation include Queen, ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Blink-182, Nickelback, and even Imagine Dragons.

Do you listen to any “dad rock?” What bands and artists do you consider to be “dad rock?”