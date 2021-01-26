‘Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ is REAL

It may sound made up, but there really is a compilation album just for dads!
Now That’s What I Call Dad Rock was released in 2018 from the same folks who bring youthe Now That’s What I Call Music compilations.
The Dad Rock compilation is three discs/59 songs worth of dad jams ranging from the ’70s-now.
ARE YOU A DAD ROCKER?: There’s actually a ‘NOW That’s What I Call Dad Rock’ compilation: https://t.co/wzgnWiEr3q
Bands included on the compilation include Queen, ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Blink-182, Nickelback, and even Imagine Dragons.
Do you listen to any “dad rock?” What bands and artists do you consider to be “dad rock?”
