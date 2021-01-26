Animals Sing Papa Roach’s “Last Resort”

Ah, yes. The internet is a treasure trove of animal videos.

Now there’s a video of animals singing Papa Roach’s “Last Resort.”

The video mashes together different, bizarre sounds from animals and links them together to make a cover of the Papa Roach hit.

CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES – WATCH 🐶😹 Animals singing @paparoach's 'Last Resort' will have you losing your mindhttps://t.co/F67BgBwjZ7 — Loudwire (@Loudwire) January 26, 2021

It even got the attention of Papa Roach themselves, with the band sharing the clip and linking to the creator’s Patreon.

Check out the cover of “Last Resort” on Insane Cherry’s Youtube channel.

What do you think of this cover? Do your pets make any weird noises?